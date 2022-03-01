A prestigious event for Scottish dentists is taking place on 5 March at Royal College of Surgeons.

Set up to provide Scottish dentists with a forum to discuss and promote industry issues, The Scottish Dental Association (SDA) formed in July 2020 to help unite and support all dental professionals in Scotland, is a not for profit organisation which now has 800 members. Its first ever conference has the theme of “Reshaping Scottish Dentistry for the Better”.

Dr Rami Sarraf is one of the speakers st the first conference. Dr Sarraf recently announced that he will make his five dental practices across Tayside, Fife and Angus the most digitised in Scotland. He will appear along with four other keynote speakers.

Topics include Professor Philip Taylor talking on Training for the Future of Dental Practice, Hugh Taggart BDS on Tackling Practitioner Services, and Illona McLay on How to Develop a Team for a Post Covid Future. Additionally, business development consultant, Louise Bone, will present on how a practice plan can help.

Dr Sarraf will present his vision for better dentistry in Scotland, along with outlining his reasons for joining the SDA. He said: “I am honoured to be invited to speak at this inaugural SDA conference.”

“The formation of this group has given Scottish dentists a real voice. The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on the whole dental community including, of course, our patients. The SDA provides an opportunity to reshape and evolve the dental care we provide for our patients. Our aim is to unite the whole profession and make collective decisions.”

He also believes that those who played an active part in establishing and promoting this Association since its formation had noticed that every group of professionals in Scotland had a robust representative body through which to channel their concerns, but until the formation of the SDA, dentists in Scotland did not.

He said: “I am very pleased that this has changed and that we are attracting new members to the SDA every day,” he said. “This first conference will attract even more to get involved and is a fantastic chance for us all together. We are about solutions to the problems our sector faces at the moment, and as a group we approach it all with positivity. I am very much looking forward to presenting and am sure the conference will be a major stepping stone to the vital restructuring of dentistry in Scotland that is necessary for the benefit of our patients.”

Like this: Like Loading...