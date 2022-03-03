Hibs took a share of the points against Dundee last night despite playing the majority of the second-half with ten men.

Shaun Maloney made three changes to the side that drew with Celtic at the weekend.

Kevin Dabrowski replaced the injutred Matt Macey and was joined in the starting XI by Ewan Henderson and Christian Doidge.

Dundee had the first chance but Jordan McGhee stabbed the ball wide at the back post.

Hibs responded and shot from the edge of the box was deflected wide of goal.

Max Anderson was booked late and high challenge on Josh Doig who needed treatment.

Hibs finished the first-half on tope and Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor did well to save a Chris Cadden header from Henderson’s corner kick.

Then a Cadden cross from the right found Drey Wright, but his effort, was easily saved.

After the restart Charlie Adam demonstrated his undoubted skill with a curling effort which flew just wide of the post.

Cadden then went close at the other end before Rocky Bushiri was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

Hibs responded by replacing Henderson with Sylvester Jasper and Stevenson moved inside to partner Ryan Porteous at the back.

With 15 minutes remaining Josh Doig’s shot straight at Lawlor as 10-man Hibs looked to take the honours.

Elias Melkersen and Runar Hauge came off the bench for their debuts and looked lively in the closing stages.

In the dying minutes Melkersen found Jasper on the left but his effort was saved and the match finished goalless.

After the final whistle Maloney told BBC Scotland: “I saw [the red-card incident] back but the angle we have isn’t great. I couldn’t really see exactly what happened. I’ll have to look at the TV footage but it completely changed the dynamic.

“We had been very dominant, but we defended very well and we carried a threat. We had an incredibly young team, especially the substitutes.”

Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Marshall (Daley-Campbell 80’), Sweeney, McGhee, Anderson, Adam (Byrne 64’), McGowan, McMullan, McGinn (Ashcroft 80’), Mullen. Substitutes not used: Sharp, Fontaine, McDaid, Chapman, Mulligan, Rossi.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Bushiri, Porteous, Doig, Cadden, Campbell, Doyle-Hayes, Stevenson, Wright (Hauge 77’), Henderson (Jasper 61’), Doidge (Melkersen 77’). Substitutes not used: Mitchell, McGregor, Delferriere, Blaney, Allan, MacIntyre.

Referee: David Munro.

