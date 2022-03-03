The Edinburgh oatcake and biscuit maker, Nairn’s, has invested £1 million in the first TV ad for the business.

It is 128 years since the company was founded and is now the number one oatcake producer. Oatcakes go with soup or with a topping of their own, they are great for canapés when entertaining and of course are a must when having cheese and biscuits – on their own or after dinner.

The advert is on air now and it is aimed at showing the versatility of the oat-based range of products.

What do you think of it? Watch below:

