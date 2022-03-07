The temporary library service for Leith which will be provided at The Fort Community Centre will open to customers on Tuesday.

The gym hall space has been adapted and kitted out to allow the provision of the temporary service to include:

customers borrowing, returning and reserving library stock;

bus pass applications;

Hey Girls sanitary provision;

Hearing Aid batteries;

Food recycling bags;

Bookbug under 5s rhyme times for children and their parents/carers

The library opening hours will be:

Monday 1pm to 8pm

Tuesday 10am to 5pm

Wednesday 1pm to 8pm

Thursday 10am to 5pm

Friday 10am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 5pm

This temporary arrangement will continue until the Covid testing facility moves out of Leith Library.

