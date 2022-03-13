Adam Brady ended Fife Flyers hopes of a weekend win double over fellow-strugglers Manchester Storm with a goal 2min 45sec into sudden death overtime at Kirkcaldy.



Coach Todd Dutiaume guided his men to a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Storm at Altrincham in the Premier Sports Elite League on Saturday, but the men from The Fife Ice Arena could not repeat that in front of their own fans despite Carson Stadnyk firing the home side into the lead after only four minutes.



Storm were level 30 seconds later when Tayler Thompson netted and tempers flared for the rest of the period with the scoreline remaining level.



It took Storm five minutes to move ahead 2-1 when Joe Hazeldine scored and Harry Gulliver made it 3-1 for coach Ryan Finnerty’s men ten minutes later.



Kristian Blumenschein pulled one back for the home side 37 seconds into the final session but 24 seconds after that Storm moved 4-2 ahead, Cameron Critchlow providing the finishing touch.



Fife, sponsored by UNISON Fife Helath Branch, dug deep and fought their way back into the game with two goals inside the final ten minutes. Skipper Matthew Carter (pictured) counted after 50min 56sec and Jacob Benson levelled at 4-4 with 2min 12sec left of the game.



Jonas Emmerdahl was called for boarding late in the game leaving Fife down to four skaters for the final two minutes but they survived the power play.



The game went to overtime with 26-year-old Canadian forward Brady taking centre stage after being set-up by Linden Springer and Tyson Fawcett.



Elsewhere, Latvian defenceman Kavils Ozols was the toast of Tayside after a glory double dumped Glasgow Clan, backed by Aspray Glasgow West, and earned revenge for Kitmart Dundee Stars after their 4-3 defeat at Braehead on Saturday.



Stars started on the offensive and opened the scoring after three minutes through Quinn O’Brien but Clan levelled through Colton Yellow Horn eight minutes later.



The visitors edged ahead 2-1 less than four minutes after that when Braylon Shmyr netted but battling Stars equalised six seconds from the end of the first session on the power play, Charlie Combs supplying the finishing touch.



And it took until the 36th minute for the net to bulge again, 28-year-old Ozols counting on the power play in a fiesty clash to edge Stars ahead 3-2.



The home side held the slender lead until the 51st minute when Guillaume Gauthier on the power play to level at 3-3 and set up a nervy finish.



Dundee dug in and Ozols netted his second and Stars’ fourth also on the power play with less than eight minutes left as tempers flared with Clan duo Mathieu Roy and Cody Sol both called for abusing game officials.



And Dundee capitalised when Gabriel Desjardins netted a fifth on 57min 35sec to secure the points and Kyle Haas rubbed salt in the wound with a sixth with three seconds left on the clock.



Elite League: Fife Flyers 4, Manchester Storm 5 (after sudden death overtime); Dundee Stars 6, Glasgow Clan 3





