Later this month Harvey Nichols Edinburgh will offer their limited edition Mother’s Day menu at the Forth Floor restaurant, a three course meal including a cocktail for £38.

Starters include Thai fishcakes served with carrot and cucumber salad, Asian dressing and a sweet chilli sauce. For main course choose from roasted seasonal lamb rump with smoked aubergine purée, halloumi, carrot tzatziki, pomegranate and mint dressing.

The recommended dessert is a rhubarb pavlova with confit rhubarb and a rhubarb ice cream. Along with the special menu customers will receive a voucher for a Sisley Black Rose Facial to be booked at a later date.

On Mother’s Day itself, 27 March 2022, customers can join Brand Ambassador Madeleine St Clair at the Forth Floor Bar to discover six wines and fizz from the Kylie Minogue Wine Collection. Tickets are £25 per person, with £20 fully redeemable on the full Kylie Wine Collection at the end of the tasting, and include a tasting plate.

