Harvey Nichols has launched its Winter Dining Menu to bring some much-needed cheer to the new year with a hearty three-course menu and a cocktail for £28, available until 31 March 2022.

Created using seasonal ingredients sourced regionally, each menu is bespoke to its location and features three starters, three mains and three desserts.

At Harvey Nichols Edinburgh Forth Floor Brasserie, customers can choose from dishes including smoked mackerel served with warm purple potato and pancetta salad, black pepper crème fraîche, avocado and crispy capers, followed by miso and maple glazed Scottish salmon served with pak choi, chilli and coconut noodles and cashew nuts, finishing on a sweet note with apple, pear and golden raisin crumble served with a rhubarb sorbet.

To complement the meal, Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh Head Bartender Isaac Sanz-roney, has curated two winter warming cocktails. Patrons can choose between a ‘Kanpai’ cocktail, featuring Roku gin, Campari, orange, lemon, vanilla or a ‘Blue Orquidea’ featuring Nobu vodka, crème de mûre, crème de cassis, lime and orgeat.

The Winter Dining Menu will be available from the Forth Floor at Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh until 31 March 2022.

https://www.harveynichols.com/restaurant/edinburgh-dining/

