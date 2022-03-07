A bottle of one of the oldest known Macallan Scotch Whisky ever produced – The Macallan-78 year old – will be the star attraction at Bonham’s Whisky sale, which is due to take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street Edinburgh EH2 1JX.

The pinnacle of Macallan’s Red Collection, the bottle is numbered 133 out of a limited edition and comes in its original oak and Bridge of Weir leather-lined presentation case. It is estimated at £65,000-70,000.

The Bowmore Trilogy © 2022 J.L. Preece

Bonhams Head of Whisky Martin Green commented: “This is an astonishing whisky. One of the oldest single malt whiskies ever bottled by any distillery, it had been maturing in sherry casks since the early 1940s until it was bottled in 2020. It represents the peak of Macallan’s Red Collection and is proof perfect of the saying that good things come to those who wait.”

Other highlights of the sale include:

The Bowmore Trilogy consisting of a bottle each of Black Bowmore-42 year old -1964, bottled in 2007; White Bowmore -42 year old -1964 bottled in 2008 and Gold Bowmore-44 year old-1964 bottled in 2009. Estimate: £45,000-55,000.

The Macallan Exceptional Single Cask-1950. Bottled in 2018 at 67 years of age and released in a limited edition of 336 bottles. Estimate: £32,000-38,000.

Karuizawa Ruby Geisha-38 year old. Distilled by Karuizawa Distillery for Elixir Distillers, the bottle comes in its original wooden presentation case and is numbered 139 of a limited edition of 223. Estimate: £24,000-26,000.

Dalmore-45 year old. Bottled in a Baccarat crystal decanter at Dalmore Distillery, Alness and released in 2018, the bottle retains its original presentation case and stopper and is accompanied by a booklet and outer leather carrying case. Estimate: £7,000-8,000.

Dalmore-45 year old cradled by Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith. © 2022 J.L. Preece

The Whisky sale itself takes place on Thursday 10 March at 11 am at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street Edinburgh EH2 1JX.

