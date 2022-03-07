Yotel Edinburgh are offering free working space for six months to a nominated group to mark International Women’s Day 2022.

The hotel will also offer the founder or leader of the chosen organisation a complimentary overnight stay for two as a thank you for their work in the community.

This is part of a UK wide scheme in which Yotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and London nominate their local organisation which is doing good work with or for women. The group will be able to use a dedicated space in Yotel for one day per month.

To nominate a charity or non-profit in Edinburgh head to YOTEL Edinburgh’s social channels. Simply tag the organisation in the comments or share the post on your story and tag your chosen charity.

Entries will close 21 March 2022, before being whittled down to a shortlist of five organisations to be spotlighted on YOTEL Edinburgh’s social media channels across the month of April, offering support and exposure to the local groups.

The nominated organisation can kick off their free six months of working space from April 2022 – September 2022 with one day per month available.

In Edinburgh’s New Town YOTEL, the nominated group will win the use of a flexible private meeting room, enjoying the hotel’s buzzing city-centre location, just a 5-minute walk from Princes Street, as they collaborate on their group’s inspiring ideas for up to 10 people.

Sahrette Saayman , VP Communications at YOTEL said: “We’re excited to open the doors to YOTELs across the UK and collaborate with our local communities for International Women’s Day in 2022. We know there’s some inspirational work happening right on our doorsteps and we’re excited to lend a hand, whichever way we can.

“We also hope this campaign will help our local communities discover some incredible new non-profits or charities to support, and shine a light on the outstanding work they are doing across Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester.”

Aiming to give back to their local communities, YOTEL are throwing open their doors and collaborating with female-focussed charities and non-profits in 2022, offering an inspiring space to work, collaboration and perhaps a much needed break. Hoping to provide the organisations with room to grow in a welcoming environment, YOTEL Edinburgh are keen to hear from local groups about the ways in which they’d use the spaces.

