The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has named four new board members.

Flavia D’Avila, Miranda Higham, Graeme McWilliams and Ian Ritchie have been appointment to its Board of Directors.

Chair of the Board of Directors Tari Lang said: “In these challenging times for the theatre sector, it is crucial that our Board is able to continue and bolster support for Mike Griffiths and David Greig in engaging new audiences and other stakeholders on multiple platforms. I welcome our now Board members warmly and look forward to working closely with them in the coming years in strengthen our position as one of the UK’s premier producing theatres not just in Edinburgh and Scotland but also across the UK and internationally.”

Executive Director Mike Griffiths said: “I’m delighted to welcome our four new board members, each bringing a wealth of specialist knowledge and experience to the Lyceum, and I look forward to working with them to deliver our plans for the future and support us in meeting our ambitious goals in the coming years.”

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in February 2022 ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Flavia D’Avila is a self-producing director, dramaturg and movement director, working almost exclusively with new writing and devised theatre in the UK and internationally. A member of a steering group for cultural collaboration between Brazil and Uruguay, Flavia has also served as a member of the Management Committee of Theatre Directors Scotland since its launch in 2018 until early 2021, supporting networking and professional development, and advocating for better career progression for stage directors in Scotland. She has taken shows to the US, Uruguay, Brazil and Spain. A native Brazilian, Flavia has lived in Edinburgh for 16 years.

Miranda Higham is based in London and is Senior Vice President and Head of Communications, International, for WarnerMedia, overseeing teams across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, and Latin America. She has had a two-decade career in customer-focused global corporations and brands, including WarnerMedia, 21st Century Fox, and Random House Penguin. Miranda has a proven track record of developing and delivering communication strategies and supporting CEOs during periods of transformational growth and industry disruption. She was instrumental in launching Ghetto Film School’s first international programme in the UK, providing a gateway into the film industry for socially diverse students.

Graeme McWilliams was for more than thirty years Legal Counsel for Standard Life Edinburgh during which he managed Standard Life’s portfolio, its budget, and the protection and enforcement of its IP. He has a wealth of experience in intellectual property and technology and sits on several boards serving the Arts and IP/technology sectors.

Ian Ritchie is a technological entrepreneur who has been involved in the digital sector for five decades. He is currently Chairman of Tern PLC, which invests in Internet of Things (IoT) AI and Big Data technology companies. He also chairs Krotos Ltd, an Edinburgh-based company that develops audio tools used to generate realistic special audio effects in major movies, TV shows and video games such as The Lion King and Game of Thrones. Ian has sat on numerous arts, performing arts, business and technology Boards in Scotland and London. He was awarded a CBE in the 2003 New Years Honours list for services to enterprise and education.

