This Mother’s Day, treat your mother to a variety of delectable dining options from Scotland’s east to west coasts. Now that it is better weather maybe it is time to venture further afield?

The Edinburgh suggestions are first – but there are others in Glasgow and St Andrews below.

Here are some ideas of where to take that special person on Sunday 27 March 2022.

The Broughton, Edinburgh

Last but by no means least, it wouldn’t be Mother’s Day (or a Sunday) with the perfect roast. Give Mum a weekend off in the kitchen by visiting one of the Times top 30 places to dine on a Sunday, at the Broughton in Edinburgh.



Their famous roasts, are to die for with a choice of Roast Dry Aged Beef, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roast potatoes, fine beans, glazed carrot and gravy or Rolled black pudding stuffed Ayrshire pork belly, apple sauce, glazed carrot, duck fat roast potatoes and gravy and for the vegetarians among us there’s Roast butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, feta, cavolo nero, spiced seed but once their gone it’s gone.

There’s even a Sunday night quiz every Sunday at 7.30pm (including Mother’s Day) if your mum is up for a challenge.

The Broughton, 46-48a Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA

https://www.thebroughtonbar.com/

@thebroughtonedi

The Register Club, Edinburgh

One of Edinburgh’s finest bars has unveiled a treat for Mum this Mothers Day.

The Register Club, located on the 4th floor of Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, offers the conviviality of a drawing room, the sophistication of a gentleman’s club, and a unique venue that elevates cocktails and conversation to an art form. Afternoon Tea at Cheval The Edinburgh Grand invites Mum to enjoy homemade scones and Scottish jam and sweet treats as well as a savory selection using the finest seasonal produce from artisan suppliers across Scotland. Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea starts from £28pp, and Champagne Afternoon Tea, which includes a glass of Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve, starts from £38pp.

Along with Afternoon Tea, the innovative spring cocktail menu features ten brand new creations crafted by drinks specialist and bartender Ruben Goncalves.

The Register Club, Fourth Floor, 42 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

https://www.theregisterclub.com

@theregisterclub

Bar + Block Edinburgh

Treat mum this Mother’s Day weekend with a special three-course meal or superlative Sunday roast with all the trimmings at contemporary steakhouse

Available for lunch and dinner and priced at £24.95, dishes include finger-licking Korean Chicken Wings with BBQ sauce, spring onion, chilli and coriander, Chargrilled salmon cooked to perfection and served with sautée potatoes, broccoli and samphire tossed in garlic butter, and Bar + Block’s Signature Steaks matured for 30 days and hand-cut to order. Or tuck into the roast menu with a choice of 30 day-aged Aberdeen Angus sirloin or chicken served with fluffy Yorkshire puddings, beef-dripping roasties, seasonal vegetables and a rich red wine gravy.

Raise your glass to celebrate the leading lady in your life with the Mother’s Ruin cocktail, a bittersweet mix of citrus flavours, with Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla and Triple sec, finished with edible viola flower.

Book your spot now and treat mum to a cut above the rest this Mother’s Day, at Bar + Block.

Bar + Block Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 4AD

W: www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb/locations/edinburgh

T: 0131 297 4685

T: @barandblock / I: @barandblock / F: barandblock

Rico’s Edinburgh

At famed Edinburgh Italian restaurant, Rico’s Ristorante they’re celebrating Mother’s Day with their Festa Della Mamma, an exclusive Mother’s Day lunch with 3 courses for £45 packed full of italian delights including: Mosaico di Pollo (mosaic of chicken terrine with parma ham, quince and toasted brioche), Carre di Angello Arrosto (Borders lamb saddle, bagna cauda, wild garlic and rosemary potatoes), Trancio di Trotta (Loch Etvie sea trout, Shetland mussels and romanesco caviar sauce). Room for more? There’s even an option to add on a fourth course which includes their famous Caico e pepe. And to finish? Everyone’s favourite Italian dessert, Tiramisu.

Rico’s Ristorante, 58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh

https://www.ricosristorante.co.uk/

@ricosristorante

Robertas, Glasgow

Serving up the mother of all brunches, is Glasgow’s most stylish new Italian playground, Roberta’s. Based on St Vincent Street where authentic Italian cooking is brought to life in Uber stylish surroundings, you can enjoy a sensational Mother’s Day brunch with their two course set menu for just £18.95 per person. Choose from grilled langoustines, smoked salon, eggs royale, pancake stacks, a mighty pork tomahawk or our personal favourite, the Mimosa pizza with a yellow tomato base, bresaola, rocket, parmesan and mozzarella, it’s sure to put you in the good books this Mother’s Day.

Roberta’s 140 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5LA

https://www.robertas.co.uk/

@robertasglasgow

Halloumi, Glasgow City Centre and Glasgow Southside

Go one step further this Mother’s Day at Halloumi, forget the flowers and enjoy a mother-wordly meal from the majestic motherland of the mezze. You and your mum can enjoy 3 dishes for £19.95 per person. Show some maternal gratitude this Mother’s Day and enjoy some greek delights at one of Glasgow’s most popular eateries. With moreish Halloumi fries, succulent zucchini tempura, rich fasolia karavisia and the mother of all gyros on offer, what better way to show your mum you care? With three locations to choose from, you’re spoilt for choice.

Halloumi, 161 Hope Street Glasgow, G2 2UQ

Halloumi, 697 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G41 2AB

@halloumiglasgow

The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

For the ultimate Mother’s Day treat, head over to The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews. With exquisite views and even more exquisite food, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day in a luxurious setting where they’ll be serving up favourites from their A la Carte menu, created using only the best locally sourced, sustainable ingredients including: Roasted Orkney Scallops, John Ross of Aberdeen Smoked Salmon, and East Neuk Crab Agnolotti are among the menu’s starters, and Tranche of North Sea Turbot; Pittenweem Day Boat Halibut; Scrabster Monkfish; Anstruther Lobster Gratin, and Perthshire Roe Deer.

The Seafood Ristorante, Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9AB

https://www.theseafoodrestaurant.com/

@Theseafoodsta

Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow (Glasgow’s BIGGEST Mother’s Day Event)

This Mother’s Day, Cranside Kitchen is pulling out all of the stops, to make sure the woman in your life whether that be your Mum, Gran or Sister is treated like a Queen for the day.

With not one but four events running on Sunday 27th of March, Cranside Kitchen is the ultimate destination for everyone looking for a special Mother’s Day celebration. With Afternoon Tea, a Sunday Roast and Drag Queen Brunch or Bingo there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Cranside Kitchen this Mother’s Day.

From Afternoon Tea (11.30am – 2pm or 2.30pm – 5pm) where you can treat yourself (and your mum) to a lady-like lunch with a delicious spread of dainty finger sandwiches, pretty cakes and savoury treats served with a selection of your favourite tea blends or a glass of fizz. £17.95 per person.

To their lively drag brunch, perfect for mums who are looking for something deliciously naughty on Mother’s Day. Enjoy all you can eat Sushi whilst enjoying entertainment from the queens of Glas-vegas! With plenty of pizazz, lots of singing and dancing the All You Can Eat Sushi Drag Brunch (12pm – 3pm) isn’t for the faint of heart. £35 per person.

Everyone loves a good Sunday roast, but why not let your mum have the weekend off and treat her to Nonna’s Sunday Roast (1pm, 3pm, 5pm). Enjoy a delicious Sunday roast, just like Nonna makes it with your choice of succulent Roast Chicken or slow cooked Beef Striplion and all of the trimmings. £14.95 for adults or £6.95 for children under 10 years old.

If your Gran loves the bingo, then Cranside’s Drag Queen Bingo is for you! Make it a night to remember with our fabulous four drag queens for a night of glitz, glamour, games and of course BINGO! For just £5 per person you can be part of the Mother of all parties this Mother’s Day in Cranside’s Finnieston function suite. With a selection of Cranside Kitchen favourites available to order from the Cranside Kitchen app, this promises to be one mega night out!

Cranside Kitchen, 28 Tunnel Street, Glasgow, G3 8HL

https://cransidekitchen.co.uk/

@cransidekitchen

Rioja, Glasgow

Make it a Mother’s Day to remember this Sunday, with a trip to Rioja Finnieston. Indulge in the most beautiful, refined and simply delicious tapas in town, crafted by famed Catalan Chef Miguel Angel Mayor.

Rioja also offer the taste of Spain in a glass, with their comprehensive and exclusive wine range, spanning across the breadth of the country. It’s the perfect Mother’s Day feast for all those tapas lovers.

Rioja, 1116 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD

https://www.riojafinnieston.co.uk

@riojafinneston

111 by Modou, Glasgow

This Sunday, try 111 by Modou’s enigmatic five-course tasting menu. The West End restaurant, led by young chef Modou Diagne, charges £25 per person for a five-course menu created entirely from the chef’s selection of ingredients on the day.

A memorable tasting menu that will forever be remembered by Mum.

111 Cleveden Rd, Kelvinside, Glasgow G12 0JU

http://111bymodou.co.uk

@111bymodou

Like this: Like Loading...