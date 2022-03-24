Mother’s Day is just a few days away, but there’s still time to pick up the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life. Whether it’s dinner with family, her favourite perfume or a classic bouquet of flowers, and Fort Kinnaird say there’s plenty to choose from there.

A family meal

Sometimes the most special gifts are those that you can enjoy together.

Brunch is a great way to spend the day, especially if you’re looking for Mother’s Day ideas for what to do. Browse the menu at Frankie & Benny’s for a delicious pancake stack – or celebrate in style with a cocktail at Fridays.

There’s also lots of restaurants to choose from for a Mother’s Day meal with options including wagamama, Bread Meats Bread and Pizza Express.

A classic gesture

It doesn’t take big gestures to show someone how much they mean to you, a small token to say ‘thanks’ is sometimes all that it takes.

You can’t go wrong with a bunch of Mother’s Day flowers or a new houseplant from M&S to brighten up their day. Don’t forget to visit Card Factory for a Mother’s Day card too.

A pampering present

Take the opportunity to restock their signature scent or treat them to a new fresh or floral fragrance for the spring/summer season at The Perfume Shop.

Boots also has a range of Mother’s Day gift sets to choose from, whether you’re after skincare, bath or beauty buys. Add a candle from Homesense to help them unwind with that at-home spa feeling.

For the ultimate cosy night in, treat them to a fresh set of pyjamas and a new pair of slippers from Next.

A mindful moment

Whether their happy place is in the gym, garden, or curled up on the sofa, there’s got something for everyone.

Check out the fitness range at JD Sports for everything from apparel to yoga mats. Shop seeds, bird houses, gloves and more for keen gardeners at Wilko. Or browse the bestselling books at Waterstones to help them have the perfect day doing what they love.

A special surprise

Surprising the mother figure in your life with an extra-special gift is sure to make them feel good on Mother’s Day and beyond.

Gift a little luxury with designer trainers or a coat from Tessuti. Or, treat them to a gorgeous set of earrings, or a Mother’s Day necklace from Goldsmiths or Beaverbrooks.

An everyday essential

Handbags, purses and wallets are a great Mother’s Day gift idea, and whatever their style, you’ll have no trouble finding ‘the one’ at River Island.

If you’re hoping to wow with an extra big ‘thank you’ this year, visit Tessuti for a range of designer options.

A sweet treat

If they have a serious sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates from Hotel Chocolat – the Velvetiser is also a must-have for chocoholics!

For keen bakers or chefs, shop aprons, spatulas and pans galore at ProCook or treat them to a new cookbook from Nadiya Hussain or Jane’s Patisserie, packed with tasty cakes, bakes and treats.

A homemade treasure

Take the time to make a handmade gift and show just how much they mean to you.

Make a thoughtful Mother’s Day hamper by adding a keepsake to treasure – find a range of personalised Mother’s Day gifts from homeware to accessories at Next. Or print out a family photo at Boots with a pretty frame from Homesense.

