The Scottish winners of the AccelerateHER UK awards in partnership with Barclays Eagle labs were announced today.

Included in the list is the founder of Carcinotech, a company based in Roslin which manufactures 3D printed living tumours made from patient specific cancer stem cells, primary cells and cell lines.

Ishani Malhotra is founder and CEO, and has been recognised for her achievements in the field of science and medical technology.

Ishani Malhotra

Jackie Waring, CEO of AccelerateHER and founder of Investing Women Angels said: “This inspiring female founder is an exceptionally talented individual who, along with our other winners, are leading in the fields of life sciences, technology and environmentally-focused initiatives. Carcinotech’s innovative business model stood out to our judging panel and we are delighted to announce Ishani Malhotra as a hugely well-deserved category winner in our Scottish awards.

“AccelerateHER believes there is massive potential for more female founders to scale their companies internationally and we look forward to supporting the journey and growth of today’s winners through our global network of investors and advisors.”

Each winner will receive an investor ready mentoring package from Investing Women Angels and get the opportunity to take part in international market building missions to Europe, North America or the Middle East. Winners will become part of the AccelerateHER network and benefit from priceless connections, industry contacts, potential funders and learning.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These awards recognise and showcase businesswomen who are leading their fields in areas like life sciences and technology and demonstrate the clear potential for growth in Scotland’s businesses – I warmly congratulate the winners.

“I thank the AccelerateHER team for their continued support for female founders and the work they do to unlock the potential of our entrepreneurs.

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting more women to start and grow their business and that is why we are investing £50 million over the course of this parliament.

“We are taking the opportunity to celebrate the contribution of women to our economic recovery and growth.”

Lyndsey Teaz, Business Unit Leader for CGI in Scotland, added: “I would like to offer my congratulations not only to the winners of the AccelerateHER Awards, but to all the participants who once again showed the depth and diversity of talent and innovation that exists in Scotland’s business community today. CGI is proud to be associated with AccelerateHER which, like us, works extremely hard to support and promote aspirational female role models in the technology sector throughout the country.”

Now in their seventh year, this is the first time the previously Scotland-only event has extended UK-wide. Other Scottish winners include Lynne Darcey Quigley founder and CEO of Know-it Global, Xiaoyan Ma, CEO of Danu Robotics and Danae Shell, CEO of Valla. Yesterday Jennie Johnson (My First Five Years), Lottie Hawkins (Earthly Biochar) and Karen McDonald (Farm Compare) were named as winners in the north England, Wales and Northern Ireland regions respectively. The south England winners will be announced tomorrow.

The awards are delivered in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs. The Scottish Government and global IT and business consulting firm CGI have been instrumental in supporting the growth of the awards in Scotland; ensuring over 700 female founders to date have accessed tangible expert help to prepare for investment and growth.

The winners were announced this morning at an online ceremony.

