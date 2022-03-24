New card validators are being installed across Edinburgh’s tram network as part of an upgrade to ticketing equipment.

The validators are currently used by customers to touch-on their Ridacards, concession passes and other smartcards to ensure they are valid for travel before boarding the tram.

Installation of the new equipment has seen the number of validators increased at busy stops and improved positioning at the end of each platform to make it easier for customers.

After an initial period of testing, the new technology goes live next month and will enable the company to introduce improved contactless ticketing options in the future.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director, said: “This innovative new system will make travelling by tram even easier by offering a quicker and more convenient way to validate smartcards for travel.

“The introduction of this new card validating equipment will mark another major milestone for the network as we look forward to the launch of news services following the completion of the Trams to Newhaven project next year”.

During this stage of upgrade and while final testing is completed, customers should continue to use the existing platform validators at each tram stop.

