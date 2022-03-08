Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine presented a Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday that would increase consideration to remove gender bias from urban planning.

The Planning (Women’s Safety) Bill would require an assessment of the impact on women’s safety to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments.

Such aspects of planning as well-lit walkways, safe routes from public transport hubs would be requirements to future proof development planning.

The Bill is part of several Private Members’ Bills introduced by female Liberal Democrat MPs on International Women’s Day.

Ms Jardine believes “for far too long” women’s safety has been excluded from the process stating the Bill would “future proof” building development.

She said: “We need to go back to basics and take the necessary steps to protect women. For far too long women have been excluded from the process.

“This Bill would provide women with the foundations they need to have more agency and feel less vulnerable in their daily lives.

“Urban planning must take into consideration the issue of women’s safety. Such issues as well-lit and open areas are paramount to designing spaces without a gender bias.

“This is all about enabling women to plan and go about their lives with safety and security. Women should be confident in knowing that their concerns have been considered so that they feel safer in living their lives.

“I hope the Government will support this Bill and support this campaign to future proof women’s safety.”

Christine Jardine MP

