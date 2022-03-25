Workshops, studios, and galleries from across Scotland will be opening their doors to the public this Easter for an exciting range of events, exhibitions and workshops for the first ever ‘Workshops Week’.

Taking place from the 2 – 9 April, ‘Workshops Week’ is the brainchild of Scotland’s Workshops, a network of artists and creatives located the length and breadth of the country. Specialising in the full spectrum of the creative arts, from photography to sculpting, glass blowing to printmaking, this network is the backbone of Scotland’s vibrant visual arts scene and is made up of individuals and collectives committed not only to their craft, but to sharing the positive benefits that making has on wellbeing.

The perfect way to spend the Easter holidays, ‘Workshops Week’ is suitable for those of all ages and stages, from beginners to those with an existing creative skill set, and with participating workshops found everywhere from Glasgow and Edinburgh to the far-flung coast of Caithness, you don’t have to travel far to find the workshop that fits you (unless you want to!).

At the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop (ESW) on Saturday 2 April visitors are invited to attend the Graduate Residency Exhibition, an exhibition of work made by four Graduate Residents between October 2021 and January 2022. Throughout the week ESW will also be holding free tours daily from 2pm (the 5-8 April) and then on Saturday 9 April, adults and children alike can join Sculpture Saturday: Trailblazers with Katy Wilson. Designed for families to make, play and work together, this is also an entirely free event.

Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop

For fans of photography, Stills in Edinburgh will be hosting Digital Printing with Artist/Tutor, Paul Cowan, both in person and online from 11am – 5pm, on Saturday 9 Aril, and this is also the day that the gallery launches a new exhibition showcasing photography by Robbie Lawrence, which presents new talent in British Photography.

Also in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Printmakers will be hosting a Fused Glass Meadow Scene Workshop with Susan Petrie from Glass Needle on Friday 8 April from 2 – 4pm (12+ only). Participants will be given a pre-cut glass tile and access to a range of different types of ground glass to create a floral meadow scene. This tile will then be fired and added to a wooden stand ready for collection 3- 4 days later, meaning you will have a souvenir of Workshops Week to treasure forever. Also on 8 April, from 11-4pm there will be an open day featuring engagement activities, printmaking sessions, talks, films and discussion events, all free of charge.

Edinburgh Printmakers

The vast majority of the week’s line-up is free and includes brand new exhibitions, workshop tours, introductory courses, specialist talks, one off film screenings and much more besides. Below is a selection of what’s on offer by region, but for more information on everything that is available visit https://scotlandsworkshops.com/

