Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival returns as a live, in-person event on Saturday 30 April organisers have announced. Tickets for the event, which takes place on the city’s Calton Hill, are now on sale.

The Beltane Fire Festival is a dynamic reinterpretation of an ancient Celtic celebration of the return of summer and has been taking place in Edinburgh since 1988. Centred around the lighting of the Beltane bonfire – symbolic of purification, healing and new life – and the story of the Green Man and the May Queen, Edinburgh’s Beltane celebrations are the largest of their kind in the world and have traditionally attracted around 10,000 revellers from across the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA.

Tom Watton, Chair of the Beltane Society Board, said “Beltane is a living, breathing festival, and we are very much looking forward to bringing our community back together in person to celebrate this year, having been forced online by Covid restrictions for the last two years. Beltane 2022 will be a wild, vibrant, exciting, fiery celebration involving performers from Scotland, the UK and across Europe. And we can’t wait.”

Tickets for the Beltane Fire Festival are available from Citizen Tickets on https://bit.ly/beltane-2022-pr-1.

Full details of the 2022 Beltane Fire Festival can be found at https://beltane.org/

Copyright Martin McCarthy for Beltane Fire Society. All Rights Reserved. www.beltane.org / www.facebook.com/beltanefiresociety

Copyright Gordon Veitch for Beltane Fire Society. All Rights Reserved. www.beltane.org / www.facebook.com/beltanefiresociety

