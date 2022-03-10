Edinburgh’s HIM has won the prestigious Men’s Stylist Award at the Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2021.

Wendy Brown, owner of the brand which is based on Lynedoch Place at the West End was thrilled to win the title. She said: ‘After such a challenging year this feels truly special. It would be true to say that it is the loyal and constant support of my clients that got me through. This award is testament to that support. I am so grateful to them all.’

The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards 2021, which were postponed from December due to Covid-19, provided a platform to acknowledge everyone that works tirelessly to keep clients looking and feeling incredible.

The beauty industry is a fast-growing sector and these awards were an exclusive celebration of the talented specialists that work hard to make clients feel pampered and give them that glow from within.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards, said: “A lot has changed in recent years however one thing remains – the talent and dedication our finalists show to their industry.

“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of hair and beauty.

“We congratulate all our finalists.’”

Like this: Like Loading...