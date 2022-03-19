Edinburgh City’s play-off hopes suffered a setback last night as they went down to Stranraer at Ainslie Park.

The Citizens went into the match days after Gary Naysmith was sacked as manager.

The visitors started the brighter of the sides and almost took the lead in the opening minutes when Grant Gallagher’s effort from the edge of the box crashed off the bar.

Jamie Hamill’s side got the breakthrough when Craig Ross got on the end of a cross and he calmly headed the ball into the net from close range.

On the half-hour mark Stranraer doubled their lead through Sean Burns who curled the ball low into the corner of the net.

In the second half City played some good football and with 20 minutes to go Anthony McDonald found the net when he broke away from the defence and fired the ball beyond the keeper.

This spurred them on but despite a few chances they couldn’t find an equaliser.

The Citizens will drop out of the play-off zone should Stenhousemuir emerge victorious at bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath today.

