Glasgow Clan let slip a 2-0 lead to skid to a 4-2 defeat at Premier Sports Elite League title-chasing Cardiff Devils.

Mitch Jones and assistant coach Mathieu Roy fired the Scots ahead in the first period but they lost four unanswered goals.

Josh, Batch and Trevor Cox levelled after 30 minutes and three minutes later Cole Sandford edged the home side ahead. Jake Coughler made it 4-2 with less than ten minutes left and Clan now slip to seventh in the ten-strong table.

In Altrincham, Manchester Storm beat Coventry Blaze for the second time in 72 hours, this time by 4-1, with goals from Cameron Critchlow, Frankie Melton, Scott Simmonds and Adam Brady.

Second-bottom Storm now move six points clear of bottom club Fife Flyers and within three points of Guildford Flames who occupy the eighth and final play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Dundee Stars have a tough road assignment when they square-up to the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners at Belfast on Saturday (19.00).

The Northern Ireland-based league pace-setters have set a goal of a clean sweep of silverware this term with the first title in the bag.

Giants are on a high after their 3-2 overtime success over Cardiff Devils in the Challenge Cup Final on their own ice in midweek, but Dundee have beaten them twice in five games this term, once in Belfast by 3-2 at the end of November. Dundee did however lose 7-0 to Giants in Dundee in their last meeting in mid-February.

Giants currently lead the charge towards the Elite League title with 68 points bagged from 43 games with nine left in their calendar.

Sheffield are second on 66 points with a game in hand and Giants coach Adam Keefe stressed to his men that they can’t afford to slip-up against the Tayside team.

Fifth-placed Stars also need points to secure a place in the top eight which guarantees and play-off spot and they are on 39 points, one ahead of eighth-placed Guildford Flames but with two games in hand.

Flames entertain seventh-placed Glasgow Clan who suffered one of their worst defeats of the season on their last visit when they were humbled 8-2 in mid-February, one of three wins out of four meetings for the English combine over the Scots.

Clan coach Malcolm Cameron returns to the bench after a one-game ban served at Cardiff Devils on Friday night. The Canadian playcaller was also fined following incidents in their penalty-filled, 6-3 defeat at Dundee last Sunday.

Bottom club Fife Flyers continue to play catch-up and are nine points adrift of Flames with both club’s having played 42 games. Fife entertain high-flying Cardiff who are third in the table and still with an outside chance of winning the title. Fife have only beaten Devils once in five games this season.

