East Lothian campaigners are calling on political parties contesting May’s council elections to include a manifesto pledge to build a cycle and walking path between Drem and Gullane.

The resident led campaign is now in its 17th year making it the longest running of its kind in Scotland for an active travel route.

In the run up to the election, candidates are being asked to commit to funding and building the path so as to provide a safe and green route for all ages between the two villages.

Drem-Gullane Path Campaign spokesperson Iain V Monk said: “We challenge all political parties to include a manifesto commitment to fund building of the Drem-Gullane path.

“In midst of a climate emergency, and as East Lothian recovers from the impact of a Covid pandemic, it is important that politicians lead a cycling and walking revolution in the county.

“Residents in our coastal communities, and visitors to the area, deserve a safe cycling and walking path that will connect not only these villages but also link a rail station to the coast and enhance the existing network of green routes across the county.”

Local campaigners have fought for 15 years to persuade East Lothian Council to create a safe off road path from Drem to Gullane for walkers and cyclists. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

