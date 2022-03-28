Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for information following an assault and robbery on a cycle path near to Gilmerton Station Road.

A 42-year-old man was walking along the cycle path around 12.30am on Friday, 25 March 2022, when he was approached by two men. He was then assaulted and had his personal items stolen.



The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but was released following treatment.



The suspects are described as being in their mid-twenties, wearing dark clothing and were on mountain bikes.



Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist to get in touch.



They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw anyone matching the descriptions to contact them.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0142 of 25 March, 2022. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

