The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh is delighted to present ‘Wonder Festival’, a brand new and exciting two week festival of work-in-progress that invites audiences behind the curtain of a creative process to step into the world of the artist, from Monday 28 March – Saturday 9 April 2022.

Celebrating artists and their creativity across all forms, the Lyceum’s stage and spaces will be taken over by an eclectic programme of work including rehearsed readings, scratch performances, creative workshops and talks to turn The Lyceum into a creative factory of work in progress.

Wonder Festival, Lyceum Theatre © 2022 J.L. Preece

Showcasing a range of art that is being made by artists today, people will be able to see experimental new work from Britain’s leading theatre-maker Tim Crouch, musician and composer Martin Green from folk band LAU directed by the Lyceum’s very own Wils Wilson, Poet and Playwright George Gunn, alongside an early glimpse of Clare Duffy and Julia Taudevin’s new adaptation of Ali Smith’s boundary breaking novel, How to Be Both.

These performances will sit alongside work from the L20 artists, a diverse group of 21 Edinburgh-based theatre makers that are the first cohort of the Lyceum’s bold artistic attachment programme that was created in 2021. They will showcase their creative blueprints, and works in progress each designed to spark conversations and explore the world anew through their artistic inquiries after a time of great change and uncertainty.

The theatre world has experienced challenges but with those comes great creativity and the Wonder Festival aims to bring artists and audiences together in the creative moment, to get close to the work, to help investigate and shape it. It will highlight the crucial role an audience can play in the growth and development of new work, as the theatre is taken over for the festival.

Wonder Festival, Lyceum Theatre © 2022 J.L. Preece

Talking about the festival, Artistic Director David Greig said: “I am really excited to be launching a new festival of work in progress at The Lyceum, offering the space to artists who are seeking to present new creations, collaborations and ideas to audiences who can help shape and develop them.

“Artists who have not been able to make work for audiences have not been idle – they have been busy creating and at The Lyceum we are delighted to have supported 21 theatre makers who have been exploring and creating over the period of the pandemic, and bring them centre-stage as the theatre comes back to life this year.”

For a full programme and ticketing details https://lyceum.org.uk/whats-on/wonder-festival

