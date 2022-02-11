Researchers at the University of Edinburgh will share findings on the impact of Covid-19 on homelessness at a free online event on Monday.

Living Through Covid on 14 February 2022 will explore the pandemic through the eyes of frontline staff and people experiencing homelessness. The event has been organised in partnership with homelessness charity Scotland, Cyrenians.

The experiences of the staff, managers and people experiencing homelessness and the isolation in the early stages of the pandemic will be detailed and explored.

Poems, songs, video interviews, reflective journals, tweets and photographs which were documented by Cyrenians in cities in Scotland from March 2020 to June 2020 will also feature.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh will present their findings from an analysis of the first-hand accounts and the impact of the unprecedented times on the city.

Like this: Like Loading...