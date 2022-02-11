While knocking doors and speaking to residents at stalls, it has become clear to them that one of the main concerns is the condition of pavements and roads in Edinburgh.

The candidates say that poor pavements and roads affect everyone who lives or works in Edinburgh. Whether walking, cycling, taking the bus, driving a car or van, it affects businesses and the local economy.

At the council elections in May Edinburgh Council Candidates will campaign on the following

1 Continue to increase the pavement and roads budget.

2 Reporting poor pavements and roads and, if elected, ensure they are repaired.

3 Permanent repairs rather than temporary ones.

4 Ensure public utilities to deliver the Edinburgh Works Ahead Agreement (a public commitment to ensure roadworks are carried out as smoothly, competently and responsibly as possible, with proper road management arrangements in place) Updates should be reported to the Council on a regular basis.

5 More dropped kerbs, for better access for wheelchair users and buggies.

Nkechi Okoro took this photo outside Gylemuir Primary School

The photo above shows Nkechi Okoro, Labour candidate for Drumbrae Gyle Ward standing outside Gylemuir Primary School. Nkechi said: “I was out campaigning in Wester Broom Place and noticed the poor state of the road. The condition of roads and pavements is a major concern for people and it will be a priority for Edinburgh Labour, if we are successful in May.”

Richard Parker took this photo in Saughton Road North

Richard Parker Labour candidate for Corstorphine/ Murrayfield took the next photo outside The Terrace, Saughton Road North.

Richard said: “I was approached by local residents and businesses who were sick of reporting the condition of this road.

“I have reported the holes in the road to @edinhelp and will ensure a permanent repair is carried out.”

Mhairi Munro Brian, Labour candidate for Inverleith said: “I am shocked about the condition of pavements and roads in Inverleith.

“One of these was the condition of the temporary repair in the road in Comely Bank Avenue. Residents explained to me it had been like that for years.

“This is not good enough. I have reported this temporary repair to the Council and, if elected, will make sure permanent repairs are carried out in Comely Bank Avenue.”

Mhairi Munro Brian took this photo on Comely Bank Avenue

How to report your own road and pavement emergencies

If the issue is an immediate threat to safety use the council’s emergency contact number

0800 23 23 23 Monday to Thursday 8am to 5pm and Friday 8am to 3.40pm

Monday to Thursday 8am to 5pm and Friday 8am to 3.40pm 0131 200 2000 weekdays 5pm to 8am and weekends.

Report to @edinhelp on Twitter

Report on Edinburgh Council website

Information

The Edinburgh Road Works Ahead Agreement was signed by the council in 2017 when Lesley Hinds was Transport Convener.

The council developed the Edinburgh Road Works Ahead Agreement (ERWAA) in consultation with all public utilities operating in Edinburgh.

Download 2017 Edinburgh Roadworks Ahead Agreement (PDF, 525KB)

Signatories made a public commitment to ensure roadworks are carried out as smoothly, competently and responsibly as possible, with proper road management arrangements in place. For example, roadworks sites must display public information boards to communicate details about the works, such as updates to duration or an explanation if work is suspended.

The ERWAA addresses

the quality of road reinstatements

health and safety

coordination of roadworks

performance monitoring and management.

Like this: Like Loading...