Work to connect the tramline to the Newhaven line means that the York Place stop has been closed permanently, and services to other city centre stops are temporarily suspended.

From Thursday 10 February trams will run to the West End tram stop only with alternative arrangements put in place to enable customers to complete their journey into the city centre. In April, services will resume as far as a temporary terminus in St Andrew Square.

During this period there will be no tram services to Princes Street and St Andrew Square, although customers with tram tickets, Ridacards and valid Concessionary cards can use Lothian bus services 3, 4, 12, 25, 26, 31, 33, 44 to link with the tram at West End.

A tram rounding the corner from York Place heading to St Andrew Square

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is York Place tram stop closing?

York Place stop has always been a temporary terminus that now needs to be removed to allow for the current line to be connected to the new extended network to Leith and Newhaven.

Why close it now and not when the extension opens?

The works have reached the final construction stages where the stop now must be removed to connect the current line to the new extended network. The stop is positioned where the westbound track will run through.

Why do the trams need to terminate at West End?

The next stop from York Place where trams can “turn back” is at West End. From 10 February until April, Edinburgh Trams cannot access the ‘turn back’ on York Place (just before the York Place stop) as it will be part of the work site to demolish the old stop, so the service needs to terminate at West End for this period.

Why are you doing the works now?

There is no good time to do any works that disrupt the tram service. However, this period is the quietest time of year for tram travel when this first phase of works can be done ahead of what is expected to be a busy Summer.

Are there any changes to the tram timetable and frequency?

Trams will still start and finish at the same times and run from every 7 minutes during the daytime and every 10 minutes in the early morning and during the evening, 7 days a week. The full timetable can be found here https://edinburghtrams.com/plan-journey/timetables

How are Edinburgh Trams telling customers about these changes?

There is a dedicated news page on the Edinburgh Trams website linked from the header and news sections with regular posts on their social media channels to link to it.

There are posters at every tram stop, including the closed stops, signs on ticket machines to warn of the short running and advise to buy a day ticket to change to Lothian bus services.

This is supplemented by messages on tram stop information displays, and Edinburgh Trams staff are positioned around the network at busy times to help customers when required.

Are there dedicated replacement buses running from West End?

Due the current shortage of bus drivers affecting operators across the UK, Edinburgh Trams have not been able to source a dedicated replacement bus service, but there are many Lothian bus routes that pass West End, with stops at Shandwick Place, that continue along Princes Street.

What ticket do I need to use a Lothian bus to connect with the tram?

Customers with any tram ticket, Ridacard or concessionary card can use any Lothian bus services to connect with the tram at West End. Although St Andrew Square and Princes Street tram stops will be closed, the ticket machines will remain available for use so that customers can purchase tram tickets before boarding a connecting bus service.

Bus and tram day tickets are available to buy on the bus, at tram stop ticket machines or on the Transport for Edinburgh app.

Which buses serve West End, Princes Street and St Andrew Square?

The following Lothian bus services stop at Shandwick Place (close to West End stop) and continue along Princes Street. The closest stops to St Andrew Square are at Waverley Station:

Service to/from 3 to/from Scott Monument 4 to/from Waterloo Place 12 to/from George Street 25 to/from Waterloo Place 26 to/from Waterloo Place 31 to/from Scott Monument 33 to/from Scott Monument 44 to/from Waterloo Place

How can I get to Waverley Station?

For customers interchanging with National Rail services at Waverley station, Edinburgh Trams have agreed a partnership with Scotrail to allow tram ticket holders to use services from Haymarket Station to get to and from Waverley.

What happens in April?

By April, once the former York Place stop is demolished and the work site cleared, Edinburgh Trams will then be able to access the “turn back” on York Place. This means that trams can continue beyond West End to serve Princes Street and St Andrew Square stops once again. St Andrew Square will be the temporary terminus until the full extended network opens in 2023.

Will there be a new stop at York Place?

Once the extended network opens in 2023, a new interchange at Picardy Place will serve St James Quarter, Omni Centre, and the top of Leith Walk.

Like this: Like Loading...