Buy online or order a postal voucher today for a Valentine’s Day gift experience to be enjoyed together later in the year (the ballooning season starts in Spring).

A trip in a hot air balloon with Webster Adventures provides the perfect setting for a romantic proposal. The Kinross-based company has already witnessed several such proposals, and is delighted to report that on each occasion, the answer was YES.

Daniel Webster said: “We’ll take you into the skies to view the beautiful scenery of Perth and Kinross from above. This is an unforgettable experience for couples – we are the only Scottish balloon provider to take only two people in our basket.

“Let us show you highlights such as Loch Leven from the air, along with many other landmarks. We take off from Kinross which is less than an hour from the capital.

“As we offer early morning or evening flights, you’ll often witness a beautiful sunrise or sunset – a fabulous backdrop when you are popping the question.

“It’s easy to buy a voucher online, and to book a time slot, also online, once you have received your voucher.”

Prices are from £170 per person, with further details here.

