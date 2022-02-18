Glasgow Clan welcome Dundee Stars to Braehead for the first time in more than two years on Saturday hoping to build on their midweek win over long-time, Elite League pace-setters Sheffield Steelers.



That snapped a four-game losing streak but Stars also beat second-top, title-challenging Cardiff Devils at The Dundee Ice Arena in midweek so are also on a high.



And both teams are locked in a battle to secure a place in the top eight of the ten-strong league which guarantees a slot in the end-of-season play-offs.



Stars won the first meeting between the clubs this term 5-2 but lost when Clan visited for a second time, this time 5-3.



Malcolm Cameron, Clan’s coach, said: “We bent but we did not break against Sheffield. The guys really responded in the third period. We needed this.”



Omar Pacha, Stars’ coach, is looking for an action replay of the effort shown in the 3-2 midweek success over Cardiff Devils when he travels to the West of Scotland.



Elsewhere, Fife Flyers visit Belfast Giants looking to snap an 11-game losing streak against the men from Northern Ireland in Belfast.



Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan v Dundee Stars (19.00); Belfast Giants v Fife Flyers (19.00).

PICTURE: Canada-born Colton Yellow Horn, a key forward for Clan





