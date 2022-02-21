New candidates include Marco Biagi, former MSP for Edinburgh Central and Minister for Local Government, Dr Shelly-Ann Brown, a leading academic in business and economic research, Martha Mattos Coelho, a proud Portuguese New Scot working with charities that support people in need of financial help, Simita Kumar, a leading health professional working in immunisation, and Finlay McFarlane, an award-winning campaigner for support services for male survivors of sexual assault.

SNP Council Leader Adam McVey said: “Team SNP has never looked stronger. This is the most experienced, diverse and energetic team we have ever stood at a council election. When the city needs to do so much to improve our services, meet net-zero by 2030 and finally make poverty history in Edinburgh the people of Edinburgh can have enormous confidence in this team’s ability to deliver for them and their families. We’ll be working hard to take our positive message across our communities and hope the people of Edinburgh to continue to put their trust in the SNP.”



Martha Mattos Coelho, who is standing in Liberton/Gilmerton alongside current councillor and Transport Convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes, said: “As a proud new Scot I am so aware of the anger of our 62,000 family members, colleagues, neighbours and friends who live in Edinburgh and we’re born in other EU countries. While the 3 unionist parties now all support Brexit, the SNP has stood shoulder to shoulder with us and done everything they can, including om the council, to support us. The people of Edinburgh have supported us through all of this and voted overwhelmingly against Brexit and my aim is making sure all EU nationals, like me, know exactly what’s at stake for them and their families at this election.”

Dr Shelly-Ann Brown, one of two new candidates in Craigentinny/Duddingston, said: “It’s a privilege to be selected by the SNP to represent the people of Craigentinny/Duddingston. I will work hard every day to earn their trust and show why I’m worthy of their vote. I’ve spent my life working to create positive attitudes and relationships. If elected, I’ll be breaking another BAME barrier and I want to use that to make sure every group in Edinburgh is empowered – ensuring more brilliant women from different ethnic backgrounds are involved in politics.”

Marco Biagi, candidate in Colinton/Fairmilehead, said:”Edinburgh faces a choice. We can keep moving forward with the SNP or let the city chambers fall to a Conservative Party whose idea of leadership is continuing to stand by the disgraced Prime Minister. People know where they stand with us: a party that is on their side, led by a First Minister they can trust. If voters choose me I will put my knowledge and experience of Holyrood to use helping the people I represent. Recent wins like securing new powers over AirBnB show how important that can be for Edinburgh.”

Liberton/Gilmerton: Lesley Macinnes and Martha Mattos Coelho

Leith: Adam McVey

Leith Walk: Amy McNeese-Mechan and Rob Munn

Craigentinny/Duddingston: Shelly-Ann Brown and Danny Aston

Portobello/Craigmillar: Kate Campbell & Simon Clark Shedden

City Centre: Finlay McFarlane

Pentland Hills: Neil Gardiner

Corstorphine/Murrayfield: Frank Ross

Almond: Norrie Work

Colinton/Fairmilehead: Marco Biagi

Drum Brae/Gyle: Euan Hyslop

Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart: David Key

Sighthill/Gorgie: Cathy Fullerton & Denis Dixon

Inverleith: Victoria Nicolson

Southside/Newington: Simita Kumar

Forth: Carrie Gooch

