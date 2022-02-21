More than 1,000 employment opportunities at Edinburgh Airport will be advertised over the coming weeks as the airport launches a recruitment campaign ahead of the expected recovery of travel in 2022.

The positions include aviation security officers, car park staff and customer service positions, and the campaign features staff who have started in various positions and moved into new roles within the airport, demonstrating the airport’s ability to offer a career to people looking for employment. Adverts are currently running across social and broadcast media and will continue over the coming weeks and months.

Of the 1,000 posts, over 200 of those will be airport specific with the others available across the airport campus with external partners currently advertising opportunities with retailers, handling agents and others.

The airport’s recruitment centre will also work with applicants to signpost them to the various jobs at the airport by looking at applications and CVs and recommending vacancies which fit their skillsets.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Aviation has felt the full force of the pandemic with almost two thousand jobs across the airport and our campus partners being lost as travel came to a complete stand still.

“There are encouraging signs of a recovery in 2022 due to a pent-up demand for travel following two years of uncertainty, and we are seeing new and established routes arriving and resuming as people look to reconnect with family, friends and businesses across the world.

“That’s an exciting prospect as we look to welcome new recruits to the airport and demonstrate the vast opportunities it holds. We are a unique workplace in the sense you can start in security and move on to posts in retail or planning, maybe even start as a baggage handler and become an airport duty manager – we are a place where careers can be made and where we work to deliver big days for people every day.

“We are confident the campaign will help us reposition the airport in a strong place to recover and play our part in the recovery of the UK and Scottish economies.”

