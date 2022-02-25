Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) was embarrassed after his men were humbled 8-2 at Guildford Flames on Sunday.



The squad have a chance to redeem themselves when they travel to Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15) in a crunch basement battle against bottom club Fife Flyers.



The clubs have only met once this term in the Premier Sports Elite League, Clan winning 4-1 in Glasgow on November 30.



Both go into the game on a downer as Fife lost 7-1 at Belfast Giants on Saturday and 3-2 at home to Coventry Blaze on Sunday. However, Fife have won three of their last six games while Clan have only won two.



Fife’s assistant coach Jeff Hutchins was frank in his assessment of last Sunday’s home defeat by Blaze which leaves them cast adrift of the rest on 20 points from 34 Elite League games.



Second-bottom Manchester Storm have 27 points from 36 starts with Dundee Stars occupying the eighth and final play-off slot on 29 points from 33 games.



Seventh-placed Clan have 30 points from 33 outings, the same points as Coventry Blaze who are sixth but have only played 31 fixtures.



Hutchins has demanded a vast improvement from his men and admitted that the coaching staff were disappointed at the effort shown last weekend.



He added: “The group must understand that you can’t take short-cuts and you have to play for as near 60 minutes as possible. Consistency has been killing us all year long.”



Dundee have recorded only one win over Guildford Flames this term in four matches, a 7-0 victory, but Flames won 4-3 after a shootout on their last trip to Tayside.



Stars’ coach Omar Pacha and the squad are on a high after their 6-2 road win at struggling Manchester Storm last Sunday, their first win in Manchester since March 2017.



Swedish forward Seb Bengtsson claimed a treble in the welcome win and Dundee-born former Stars forward Jordan Cownie will also be looking to add to his total for Flames this term in his home town (face-off 19.00).





