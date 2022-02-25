Scotland’s women’s sea fishing team bosses are looking for anglers to compete in the Home International Shore Angling Championships at Weymouth in early July.



Three women are already selected but the team needs to be five-strong, hence the appeal.



Manager Kevin Lewis (pictured) emphasised that and newcomers would not have to be experienced sea anglers as instruction would be given ahead of the match.



Equipment, or the lack of it, need not be a problem either, but enthusiasm to compete for your country is the top priority.



Broughty Ferry-based Lewis said that the team must be finalised by the end of April as accommodation at the busy South Coast holiday town needs to be booked.



And that could be in short supply with so many British holidaymakers on staycation this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The women already pencilled in are Gill Coutts from Larks, a regular competitor in Scottish events, and two ladies from Cumbria, Lesley Maby from Penrith and Karena Duffy from Carlisle. They qualify because of Scottish parentage.



Ireland, Wales and England are expected to form the opposition, with England likely to pick a really strong squad, and anglers fish in zones with one member of the team in each.



The Tartan Team came second to Ireland in Tralee in County Kerry in 2019, the last time the event was held, and Lewis said: “The girls did really well and our objective is to get more women involved as we build towards the future.



“If we could get more women coming forward this would allow us to travel with the strongest possible squad and we plan a series of get-togethers to provide as much information as we can to help the team in the competition.”



Email Kevin Lewis on kevinlewis166@msn.com if you are interested as soon as possible.

