As Russian troops started a full-scale invasion into Ukraine, the Ukraine flag has been hoisted above the City Chambers.

Overnight Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered a “special military operation” which he claimed was requested by Donetsk and Luhansk. Today marks the first invasion and possible war between major European powers since the Second World War.

TV reports show citizens in Kyiv, one of the cities under attack from missile strikes trying to leave on roads which are blocked with cars and vehicles. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civilian flights and Present Zelensky has declared martial law.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross said: “We have raised the flag today in solidarity with our twin city Kyiv. I will be writing to the city’s Mayor later today.”

Here is the Lord Provost’s letter:

All photos courtesy of Matt Donlan

In Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon at 2pm an event has been convened at the Russian Consulate on Melville Street to Stand with Ukraine.

The Russian Consulate on Melville Street on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Matt Donlan

A police officer attending the Ukrainian Embassy on Thursday morning Photo courtesy of Matt Donlan

From the Local Democracy Reporting service:

At Thursday’s full council meeting, Council Leader Adam McVey called the invasion an “unwanted, unwarranted act of Russian violence”.

He said: “Can I start by expressing my deep sympathies with the people of Ukraine this morning.

“I absolutely stand in solidarity with all Ukrainian people, in particular those in our twin city of Kiev, and very much hope that the international community progress meaningful sanctions against the Russian regime for their actions.”

