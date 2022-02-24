Maximus Foundation UK has awarded a grant of £2,500 to Grassroots Clothing to support its work helping disadvantaged people living in Edinburgh to improve their presentation at interviews.

The charity, based in Edinburgh, provides free, high-quality interview clothing, shoes and toiletries to men in need, helping them to make the best possible first impression.

The donation forms a part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide. The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee. In 2021, Maximus Foundation UK awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £95,000.

Di Briggs, Chair, Maximus Foundation UK said:“The economic and social impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt in communities across the UK. So we’re delighted to be able to help Grassroots Clothing continue their amazing work helping disadvantaged men to move on with their lives”.

Archie Lowe, Grassroots Clothing Trustee, said: “We are delighted to have been supported by Maximus Foundation UK, whose donation will help us to resume in-person meetings with referrals and issue more hygiene packs. It will also help maintain our Scotland-wide ‘post-out’ service, which was introduced during the pandemic”.

Archie Lowe, one of the charity’s trustees, at bottom left receives the virtual cheque from Maximus Foundation

