Gardens will transform unexpected places in Edinburgh in a new nationwide creative project – Dandelion – demonstrating the power of collective action and rediscovery of the connection to the food we eat.

The Edinburgh Agroecology Coop (EAC) will partner with creative arts programme, Dandelion, to grow an Unexpected Garden at Lauriston Farm, and in addition a floating garden will tour the canal network in Scotland docking at The Helix in Falkirk until September.

The whole programme will pop up all over the country in a myriad of activities and festivals. Thousands of seeds and plant plugs will be given away so that everyone can have a go at growing.

The 100-acre Edinburgh site will give members of the EAC and volunteers to the site the opportunity to experiment with farming practices and nurture indigenous and existing plants. The EAC will work closely with North Edinburgh Arts on the project as they invite residents and wider communities to come together to learn and grow.

Commissioned by EventScotland and funded by The Scottish Government, Dandelion is Scotland’s contribution to UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a nationwide programme. The project is driven by the concept of ‘Sow, Grow, Share’ – not just food but ideas, music, scientific knowledge, and community.

Dandelion takes a unique approach to growing, and brings together artists, scientists, performers, and technologists to present events and programmes throughout Scotland, including the Unexpected Gardens, and the project will culminate in hundreds of harvest celebrations later in the year.

Th events will bring new life to community libraries, car parks and tidal sites from the Western Isles to the Borders, the Unexpected Gardens will be a highlight of Dandelion, from April to September 2022.

UNBOXED’s Chief Creative Officer, Martin Green said: “UNBOXED celebrates creativity in its widest sense, placing it at the heart of people’s everyday lives, as Dandelion is doing across Scotland this summer. As a project, Dandelion is literally about sowing seeds for the future, which we hope will inspire local communities and the next generation. It’s part of a programme of five brilliant projects taking place in Scotland as part of UNBOXED this year, which combine art, science and tech, offering amazing events and experiences for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Lauriston Farm said: “Lauriston Farm is delighted to be part of this nationwide project that celebrates the diversity of growing, people and places. Having the opportunity and support to create a unique garden and cultural programme that connects community, art and food is fantastic and enhances pathways for creative engagement in the farm. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people to explore and participate in the garden and activities at the farm.”

Neil Butler, Festival and Events Director said: “We’re excited to announce today the locations of our Unexpected Gardens. We look forward to watching each of the gardens come to life as they grow and hope that their programme of events succeeds in bringing people together. Sustainability lies at the heart of our programme, and we can’t wait to see people from all over Scotland sowing, growing and sharing food, music, ideas.”

Each Unexpected Garden will host a programme of events unique to each location throughout the summer, programmed by a creative producer. A local Musician in Residence will also be appointed to each site, with applications now open, to create a new piece of work to be presented at the culminating Harvest event in September.

Lauriston Farm is one of 10 sites currently taking applications for the role, for more information, and to apply please go to dandelion.scot/opportunities

Additionally, the gardens will be visited by Dandelion’s specially designed Cubes of Perpetual Light, part-artwork, part-miniature vertical farms, the cubes will grow hundreds of seedlings under LED light, showcasing the latest technological innovation in horticulture.

Fiona Dalgetty, Futures Director, said: “As part of Dandelion, we’re excited to work with a local musician or band who will help provide the soundtrack to our harvest. Our Musician in Residence role is a great opportunity for artists who are passionate about the environment and the climate crisis to share their voice. Music has the fantastic ability to forge emotional connection and unify people from all walks of life and hopefully create an understanding of the environmental challenges facing our times.”

To find out more about your local edible garden visit: dandelion.scot

The full programme of events at each garden will be released soon

Dandelion

April – September 2022

dandelion.scot



UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK

March 1 – October 2, 2022

Unboxed2022.uk

