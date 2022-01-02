A Taekwon-Do Black Belt finally received her MBE just before Christmas.

Julia Cross, MBE, is a 6th Degree Black Belt in International Taekwon-Do Federation, an International Instructor, six times World Champion (the only person to have achieved this) and 15 times European Champion. She remains the most honoured person in Taekwon-do, having competed since the age of eleven when her father introduced her to the sport.

Already inducted into the Hall of Fame, Julia’s latest honour was an MBE bestowed in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours. She chose to receive her honour from the Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, at the City Chambers where her family, friends and students could join the celebrations.

Julia Cross,MBE, with her family and the Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross

Sadly Julia is no longer able to compete due to her health. She used to take part in both “Patterns” (a kind of ballet where a set sequence of movements has to be followed and the competitors are judged against one another) and “Sparring” which is the martial art version of the kicking sport.

She now awaits a knee replacement and has already had two replacement hip operations (one of which only several weeks before winning a European title). Julia founded a Taekwon-Do school in South Queensferry and students regularly take part in European competitions.

Julia said: “I decided on a local presentation from the Lord Provost so I could take my family and the students who have been in my life a long time. I’m so honoured to get this title and my medal.It is for my six world titles, 15 European titles and two hall of fame citations.

“I have dedicated 36 years to Taekwon-Do and 23 since starting my school. Most of all it is for my parents, sister, family and TKD students who have supported me every step. My students are my everything. My blackbelts and our elites.. you know how much you mean to me.”

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “It it is my honour and privilege to present an MBE Award on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Julia remains the most awarded Taekwon-do individual competitor in the world with six world titles and 15 European titles, something no other person has achieved.”

The Lord Provost narrated Julia’s various and many achievements during the ceremony at the City Chambers, and said: “One of the best female Taekwon-do competitors in the world, you began your journey aged only 11. Within a very few years you had progressed to Master Sutherland’s Black Belt gym, quickly achieving your 1st degree black belt.

“A 2nd degree black belt followed making you the youngest female in the UK to achieve this. In Vienna for your first International competition, the Junior European championship, you won both a Gold and Bronze medal.

“The success of this trip was the major turning point in your Taekwon-Do career. You took several European titles and achieved other placings at World and European level, excelling in patterns and sparring.

“At the World Championships in North Korea, age 17, you won the bronze medal in the 58 kilogram weight division before gaining your 3rd degree belt.

“At the World Championships in Russia you won a Silver medal, narrowly missing out on Gold. Your hard work and determination paid off when you became World Champion for the first time in Argentina, the first Uk women to achieve this title. You won a further two World titles in Poland and two World titles in Germany, receiving Best Overall Female Contestant Award for your supreme skill and dedication in your sport.

“On the award of your 5th Degree black belt you were promoted to International Instructor and entered the Hall of Fame in Quebec at the World Championships with the title of best female competitor. You enjoyed a further induction into the Hall of Fame with the award of your 6th degree black belt, another outstanding achievement.”

http://www.southqueensferrytkd.info/

