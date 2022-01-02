The charity Steps to Hope has had a rocky start to the New Year after their catering van was vandalised.

Charity founder, Richie Roncero, had just returned from a five week long sleep out in five UK cities, during which he raised almost £80,000 for the charity.

As volunteers headed out on New Year’s Day to deliver hot food and drinks to those who sleep rough they found their catering van had been vandalised.

Richie said: “We were all shocked and devastated to see our catering van being targeted like this.

“The Steps to Hope catering van serves hot food and drinks to thousands of people at the side of the road in Edinburgh.

“Those who attend our vans are very vulnerable and rely on our services. We are a non profit charity and run various different projects for the homeless and those suffering from addiction.

“The volunteers were out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day this is what we find.

“It’s just so sad.”

The vandalism has been reported to Police Scotland.

