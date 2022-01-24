Subject to parliamentary approval, Jenny Gilruth has been appointed as Transport Minister, while Neil Gray MSP joins the government.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the two changes to her Ministerial team which comes after the resignation of Transport Minister, Graeme Dey for health reasons.

Jenny Gilruth will take on the Transport portfolio with immediate effect, overseeing a range of policy areas including the upcoming transfer of Scotland’s railways into public hands, reducing carbon emissions from the transport network and delivering new ferries for island communities.

As a member of the Net Zero portfolio, she will play a key role in ensuring Scotland meets its climate targets.

Neil Gray MSP will join The Scottish Government as Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development subject to Parliamentary approval. Working with the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Angus Robertson, he will lead on major events, the creative industries and international development.

The First Minister said:“The appointment of Jenny Gilruth as Transport Minister and Neil Gray as Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development is a vote of confidence in a new generation of ministerial talent.

“Jenny has proven herself to be an effective representative for Scotland and has championed Scotland’s cultural sector through difficult times.

“Neil has shown real promise as Convener of the Social Justice and Social Security committee in his short time in Holyrood and I know he will bring the drive, passion and determination he has shown in parliament into government.

Ms Gilruth said:“The transport portfolio is an exciting opportunity to not just shape the infrastructure of our country but to also help Scotland become a world leader in achieving our goal to become net zero by 2045.

“It has been a privilege to work with our international and cultural community over the last few years and I am looking forward to this new challenge.

“A lot of great work is already underway and I look forward to leading a low carbon revolution across Scotland’s transport system.”

Mr Gray said:“It is an honour to be asked to join the Scottish Government.

“I look forward to building on the great work of my predecessor by further strengthening our relations across the globe and supporting the creative industries as they set out to recover from some of the hardest years for the sector in recent memory.”

Minister for Transport

Supports the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport.

Specific responsibilities are:

public transport

decarbonising public transport

active travel

ferry services – inc. CMAL

low-carbon transport and infrastructure

roads and road safety

motorways and trunk roads

Future Transport Fund

transport information

Scottish Canals

freight industry

Islands Connectivity Plan

maritime policy including ports and canals

aviation and air services (including HIAL)

Forth and Tay Bridge authorities

Transport and Travel strategy

rail services

concessionary fares and bus services

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development

Supports the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.

Specific responsibilities are:

support for European and external relations

international development

major events

creative industries

Scotland Touring Fund for Theatre and Music

Youth Music Initiative

Creative Scotland and other arts

cultural collections

major events and themed years

National Towns of Culture

Historic Environment Scotland

national performing companies

youth national performing companies

Fair Trade

architecture, place and built heritage

