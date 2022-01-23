Fife Flyers skidded to their seventh straight defeat in the Premier Sports Elite League to be seven points adrift at the bottom of the ten-strong table.

Todd Dutiaume’s (pictured) men lost 6-2 at Coventry Blaze and they were undone at The Skydome by a four-goal, first-period blitz.

They lost the middle stanza 2-1 but won the third 1-0 in a game in which they were outshot 45-24.

Elsewhere, Charlie Combs slotted the game-winner less than nine minutes from time as Dundee Stars snapped Sheffield Steelers seven-game winning run with a 3-2 success on Tayside.

Seb Bengtsson opened the scoring for the home side after ten minutes but the Elite League pace-setters were level less than three minutes later when Robert Dowd counted.

Steelers edged ahead when Marc-Olivier Vallerand score 52 seconds into the middle session but Craig Garrigan equalised five minutes later and the scoreline stayed the same until the 52nd minute when Combs found the net to make it three wins in seven days for the Tayside team.

And in Nottingham, Nolan La Porte slotted the game-winner as Glasgow Clan edged Panthers 2-1 to claim their fourth straight Elite League win to surge up the standings.

The 29-year-old winger netted on the power play after 33 minutes to put the Scots 2-0 ahead at Nottingham Panthers after his American-born countryman, defenceman Mitch Jones, had scored the opener after 16 minutes. Both goals were assisted by Colton Yellow Horn.

The home side counted with 49 seconds left through Christophe Boivin but this confidence-boosting road win takes Clan into sixth spot in the table, their highest position since the start of their campaign.

