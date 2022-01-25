Edinburgh based specialist consumer brand investor, Inverleith has invested in a majority stake in EDEN MILL St Andrews which produces craft gin and whisky.

The investment will allow the company to push forward with a new distillery which is to be built in 2022, and also expand distribution both nationally and internationally.

Following the investment EDEN MILL St Andrews founder, Paul Miller, will lead the business as Managing Director, supported by a new senior executive leadership team and a newly formed Board of Directors, which is in the process of being established.

Mr Miller said: “This is a really exciting moment for EDEN MILL St Andrews. Having secured Inverleith LLP as the majority investor into the business, we will be able to realise our distillery ambition and unlock the potential of EDEN MILL St Andrews as a premium craft gin and premium single malt scotch whisky here in the UK and overseas. We have been looking for an investor who shares our passion for the EDEN MILL opportunity, who understands the uniqueness of the opportunity and is aligned to our vision. With their consumer strategic brand and commercial expertise, I am confident that we have found the right partner to take drive and support the next and most significant stage of the EDEN MILL journey. I’m looking forward as Managing Director to working closely with the team at Inverleith.”

Inverleith LLP Managing Partner, Paul Skipworth, said: ‘This is a fantastic addition to Inverleith’s portfolio of premium consumer brands. Having worked closely with the historic and acclaimed University of St Andrews to secure a site on its sustainability campus in St Andrews, the globally renowned ‘Home of Golf’, EDEN MILL St Andrews has one of the most exciting futures within premium gin and whisky and we are delighted to be supporting the realisation of its vision. As a team, we have a long heritage in the development of premium spirits, both operationally and as investors, and we believe we will be a strong partner for Paul Miller and the wider EDEN MILL team over the coming years. We admire the work that EDEN MILL has done to date in developing high quality, great tasting gins and scotch whiskies and we look forward to helping the brand and its products achieve international success.’

EDEN MILL were advised in the transaction by Johnston Carmichael.

EDEN MILL St Andrews has established itself as one of the leading contemporary Scottish craft gins with a nascent contemporary single malt scotch whisky. Future distillation will be at its new distillery which has the ambition to be one of the world’s first climate positive distilleries and will be sited on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, a site dedicated to zero-carbon and sustainable businesses and research firms. The stunning distillery location sits at the mouth of the River Eden in St Andrews. The vision for the distillery has been closely developed alongside the renowned University of St Andrews.

Established in 2012 by Tony Kelly and Paul Miller, EDEN MILL St Andrews produces a range of gins, which draw inspiration from the local area around the famous town of St Andrews and which experiment with techniques including cask ageing. It prides itself on the flavour profile and quality of its gins. EDEN MILL St Andrews recently won the Product Development Team of the Year at the Scottish Gin Awards, with its Forager Gin, Golden Lore and Rosa Rosa gins picking up medals and its Distiller’s Choice Amarone Red Wine Cask Aged Gin securing a Gold medal.

