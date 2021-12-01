United Airlines will resume daily nonstop services between Scotland and the United States next spring.

Starting on 5 March 2022, the airline will resume its year-round daily nonstop service between Edinburgh and New York/Newark. The airline is also set to resume daily nonstop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington D.C. on 7 May 2022. United will be the first airline to resume service between Scotland and the United States and will offer more services between Scotland and the U.S. than any other airline.

“We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume nonstop services from Edinburgh to the United States,” said Bob Schumacher, United’s Director Sales U.K. and Ireland. “With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the U.S., as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C., offering convenient nonstop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years. It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive.

