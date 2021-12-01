At The Gyle Shopping Centre there is a pop in and play table tennis facility set up in a dedicated space with top quality kit.

Table Tennis Scotland invites anyone of any age to have a go at the sport – a great way to keep fit and burn off the calories from any mince pies eaten this month.

Supported by dedicated volunteers, visitors can learn the basics from semi-pros or just pick up a paddle and get a rally going.

Terry McLernon MBE, Chairman of Table Tennis Scotland, said: “The goal of these spaces is to give people the chance to try something new.

“The tables have really garnered a lot of interest and we see people of all ages and backgrounds popping in, it’s lovely to see.

“At the height of the Christmas season, The Gyle and Ocean Terminal will see thousands of shoppers all looking for a unique experience and we’re delighted to put table tennis forward as a perfect way to make it a Christmas shopping trip to remember.

“It is almost impossible to walk past a ping-pong table, we want people to give in to the temptation, so pop and play this Christmas!”

The pop-in-and-play space is open at The Gyle from 11am-2pm 7 days a week while Ocean Terminal is open on weekends from 11am-2pm.

For people in Edinburgh looking to take part in the sport on a more regular basis, Murrayfield Table Tennis Club, is one of the oldest in Scotland with a proud 100 year history and new members are always welcome.

There is a similar pop in and play space at Ocean Terminal.

