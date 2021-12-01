VisitScotland invites tourism businesses in Scotland to sign up for a place at their online trade fair next year.

Registrations open today for the opportunity to promote Scottish business and the country as a destination.

Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 will be held between 5-7 April 2022 with a mix of pre-organised and ad hoc appointments for Scottish exhibitors and international buyers, on demand content and virtual experiences.

The event programme will include round table panel discussions to air the opportunities and challenges of responsible tourism.

The virtual event will also cater for different time zones.

VisitScotland/ Airborne Lens

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Discover Scotland 2022 is part of VisitScotland’s activity to rebuild international tourism demand and support the country’s ambitions to be a leading destination for responsible tourism.

“Scottish tourism will once again punch above its weight on the world stage and we need to leverage this reputation to bring new investment, new events, new air routes, and new visitors to help the industry recover and grow from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Tourism is a force for good and makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

Businesses should visit www.visitscotland.com/discoverscotland and consult the FAQs when considering registration or contact discoverscotland@visitscotland.com to discuss eligibility and other development opportunities.

In 2019 there were 3.5 million overnight stays in the country, with visitors spending £2.5 billion, which is 43% of the total overnight spend in Scotland.

VisitScotland/ Airborne Lens

Like this: Like Loading...