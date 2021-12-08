Terminal V have announced their biggest lineup for a two day Easter weekend on 16 and 17 April 2022 – the first time the biannual festival has been held over two days.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday and for registration click here.

Plans for Resurgence at the Royal Highland Centre include many electronic music performers including Amelie Lens, Alan Fitzpatrick, Dax J, Floorplan, Helena Hauff, I Hate Models, Nina Kraviz, Robert Hood, Sven Vath, Mall Grab, and Green Velvet.

More than 40,000 fans are expected to attend the event with the world’s finest techno and house artists across six custom built stages.

Featuring among the headliners are Berlin based artists , FJAAK, Hector Oaks, DJ Stingray 313 and Kobosil who will line up alongside Ellum boss Maceo Plex, Italian duo Tale of Us and Dutch giant Reinier Zonneveld, Cocoon lab head Sven Vath, Detroit legend Robert Hood, the searing Amelie Lens and queen of techno, Helena Hauff.

Other acts are Berghain heavyweight Marcel Dettman, the always masterful Ben UFO, jungle and rave specialist Special Request, legendary techno originator Ben Sims plus a diverse range of artists, all bringing their own styles, sounds and vibrations to the Royal Highland Centre.

terminalv.co.uk/

