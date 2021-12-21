Police in Edinburgh have published images of three men they believe may have information about a serious assault which took place last month in North Edinburgh.

It is believed that the information might assist in relation to the incident that occurred at Pilton Drive North around 11.30pm on 24 November 2021.

The first man is described as white, 18-23yrs, average build, short brown hair, wearing blue tracksuit top and bottoms.

The second is described as white, 18-23yrs, average build, short brown hair, wearing a black puffa jacket and dark trousers.

The third is described as white, 18-23yrs, stocky build, red hair and facial hair, wearing grey tracksuit top with black triangle on LHS of chest, grey tracksuit bottoms with black patches to rear of his knees.

Detective Constable William Doughty from Corstorphine CID said: “I would urge each of these three men, or anyone who has information relating to any of these three men, depicted in the images to make contact with the Police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 3662 of 24 November 2021. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”





