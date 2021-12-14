RMF Health is working with charity, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation to spread joy to NHS patients and staff who will be spending this Christmas in hospital.

In a bid to make hospital feel more like a home for patients and staff who are away from their families this festive season, RMF Health, a consortium of Robertson Construction and FES, has sponsored trees at the Western General Hospital. The trees are filled with Christmas lights – hoping to bring some Christmas spirit to those in hospital this Christmas.

“A Christmas tree is a recognised symbol of the festive period. Its lights can brighten up an area and make it feel more uplifting”, explained Tumong Edwards, Community and Events Fundraiser at Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation.

Unfortunately, many patients are left away from loved ones and unable to leave during the festivities, with staff also being away from families to provide care on Christmas Day. Thanks to money raised from Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation supporters, things like festive treats, Christmas crackers or a small gift can be bought to spread some Christmas cheer in wards, which help reduce isolation, improve mood and bolster morale.

Speaking on behalf of RMF Health, David Cairns outlined their mission to spreading cheer to patients and staff around the holidays. “It is our pleasure and privilege to sponsor the trees at the hospital and to help create some happy memories for those patients across NHS Lothian who are spending Christmas in hospital. We hope that our contribution will help spread some festive joy to those who find themselves having a hospital stay and to the staff who will be working over the period,” said David.

Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation are an organisation dedicated to making a difference to people’s health and wellbeing on a local, regional and national level.

During the light switch on of a beautiful Nordic Christmas tree, outside of the Western General’s Anne Ferguson Building, Western General Hospital Director, Chris Stirling, outlined his gratitude for the offering. “We are heartened by the kindness of others who help our NHS staff continue to go above and beyond during the festive period to lift the spirits of those who are unwell and require medical care in our hospitals,” he explained.

The Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation are also offering a Secret Santa Appeal, in which members of the public can donate £20 to give a ‘Secret Santa’ gift to someone too unwell to spend Christmas with their family. For more information, visit: https://www.elhf.co.uk/support-us/secret-santa-appeal-2/

