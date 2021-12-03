Cllr Maureen Child represents Portobello/Craigmillar Ward for the Labour Party.

Here she offers her view of the world from Portobello:

We’ll need to wrap up well for Portobello Market tomorrow, Saturday 4 December, in Brighton Park, from 9.30am to 1.30pm. There’s a Prize Draw for a bumper box of produce donated by the traders. The tickets can be bought tomorrow at the PEDAL stall which is also selling the delicious local Portobello Apple Juice. All proceeds are donated to the Portobello Food Bank c/o Portobello Baptist Church. Check out the website for a full list of the stallholders able to attend tomorrow: https://bit.ly/3nNhFNJ.

Porty Podcast last week was a great one again on Portobello High Street traders. Listen here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/71622/9605708

Last weekend’s storm caused serious damage to the Portobello groynes, although for once Cressida the octopus sculpture clung on at the foot of Bath Street. The Council’s flood prevention team is assessing the damaged groynes and continuing to monitor sand levels. They’ll meet on site with a suitable contractor to assess the access and working conditions for the kind of equipment they need to deal with investigation and repairs. Unfortunately tidal conditions aren’t ideal this week, with low tides in the hours of darkness and high tides over the middle of the day, but they do aim to sort it ASAP.

With winter weather kicking in – as it does – this link might prove useful to you: https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/gritting-grit-bins

The winter widow of opportunity to sign up for the Council’s garden waste scheme opened this week. Click here: https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/gardenwaste

At Lyra Theatre, rehearsals for ‘Once Upon a Snowstorm’ are well underway and they can’t wait to share this sweet story with families in Craigmillar and Niddrie this Christmas. FREE tickets; 15-31 December; Recommended for ages 5-8; Lyra, 11 Harewood Road, Greater Craigmillar. More information: https://www.lyra.co.uk/what-s-on

Feeling a lot like Christmas yet? There’s a ticketed Robin Chapel Christmas Concert on Saturday 18 December at 4pm- 5pm. You can join the Choir of the Robin Chapel and the Thistle Foundation for an evening of Christmas cheer. With music spanning four centuries, from beautiful polyphony to some more modern hits there will be something for everyone. This light hearted event will be packed with opportunities to sing, shake, boogie along and make a joyful noise in the beautiful surroundings of the Robin Chapel at the foot of Queen’s Walk opposite the Thistle Centre for Wellbeing. Tickets are £6 and are available by emailing Gail.Begg@Thistle.org.uk

The switching on of the Porty High Street Christmas Tree is at 5.30pm on Thursday 9 December and the shops are open until 8pm that evening. There is also music, dance and carol singing in various places.

Window Wanderland is on again this year, the theme being “Heart Talk” i.e. things dear to your heart . This will be from 5.30pm to 8.30pm Friday 10 December to Monday 13 December. More here on how to take part:

Support The Makers Christmas Market is on at Bellfield on Sunday 5 December 10am to 4pm with locally hand-made crafts including food, home-wear, jewellery, art and accessories.

A lot of these fab activities are brought us through by Action Porty who run Bellfield. Find out more and sign up to become a Member here: https://www.bellfield.scot/

Like this: Like Loading...