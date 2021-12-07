Images of Scotland’s first double-decker restaurant seating have been revealed ahead of the launch of Thai Express Kitchen at St James Quarter.

There will be seven multilevel booths at Thai Express Kitchen newest restaurant which will give customers a private dining experience. The lower wooden benches are separated by steps leading to the upper level.

Launching on 11 December the Edinburgh restaurant is the brand’s first Scottish opening – and will also feature an open plan kitchen, with expert wok chefs cooking to order and using fresh and seasonal produce.

The new double decker booths are a nod to the design which is commonly found in traditional Southeast Asian eateries, offering an intimate and authentic experience for diners.

Uzma Pattani, who brought Thai Express to the UK with her partner Sachin, is excited to reveal the seating layout as a new concept for the brand’s first Scottish venture.

She said: “We wanted a restaurant design that will get people talking – and we couldn’t be happier with how the seating has taken shape.

“While it’s like nothing seen before in Scotland, it’s not a gimmick – the layout means that diners will have the privacy of their own booth, while we’re providing something fun and different. It’s adding to the experience.”

Thai Express Kitchen’s launch is a milestone moment for the Canadian brand – and its first “kitchen” venture in the UK, expanding on its beloved takeaway menus to also offer casual dining and a licensed bar.

Edinburgh will be its eighth and largest setting, with St James Quarter joining similar locations including Croydon, Wembley and Birmingham.

Customers will be able to choose from a mostly familiar menu, including pad thai, green curry and papaya salad – however they will be encouraged to customise their dish and request their own level of spiciness.

Uzma has been at the heart of the £500 000 plus transformation of the site, project managing each stage of the process to ensure they meet their exceptionally high standards.

The restaurant in the £1billion St James Quarter’s Leith Street Eats area, will have 100 covers. Originally from Canada. It is the global leading brand for fast casual Thai Dining – and it attracts a wide audience, from families to students to office workers, with a combination of fresh food at a reasonable price.

