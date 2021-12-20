LifeCare Edinburgh has received a donation of £10,000 from ScottishPower which the energy company would otherwise have spent on their annual Christmas party.

This significant sum will help the charity deliver its safe and essential care to hundreds of local older people struggling to cope through another difficult winter.

Sue Freeth, Chief Executive at LifeCare said “A huge thank you to everyone at ScottishPower for their generous support in lieu of their Christmas party. LifeCare is an established and trusted charity that has delivered vital services for local older people for 80 years. We deliver essential care and practical support to people who simply couldn’t survive without it. Operating across the city, we enable older people to remain living independent full healthy lives and enjoy the ‘zest in life’ in their later years. We are presently receiving unprecedented referrals and this wonderful donation of £10,000 will make a significant difference to the people we support. We are very grateful to the ScottishPower team for choosing LifeCare.”

In September LifeCare clients celebrated the organisation’s 80th birthday

Sheila Duncan, HR Director, said: “Covid-19 continues to impact lives across the board with some groups in society experiencing greater challenges than most of us could imagine. Following the positive feedback from last year’s donations, we are delighted and extremely proud to be able to donate our festive budget again to 15 charities including LifeCare Edinburgh. These donations will make a huge difference to these charities and help make a bigger impact in our communities. Thank you to all of the ScottishPower employees who voted and thanks to the Employee Networks who got actively involved this year”.

Set up in 1941, LifeCare Edinburgh has supported older people living across the city for over 80-years. The organisation supports around 1,000 individuals annually including those suffering with dementia, mobility issues, those experiencing isolation and loneliness, food poverty, mental health problems and offers dedicated support for carers. Services include day centres, registered outreach, help at home, hot meal delivery, companionship and community engagement activities.

LifeCare’s vital services have not stopped through the pandemic. The committed team has worked tirelessly to safely deliver essential care, practical help and companionship activities to ensure older people received the support they needed to stay physically and mentally well. The charity also launched several important new initiatives, such as their hugely successful meals on wheels service, specifically designed to help support the most isolated and vulnerable.

LifeCare Edinburgh is a registered charity and relies on the support of its funders. The charity is currently experiencing unprecedented levels of referrals.

Visit https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk/ to make a donation to enable the charity to provide essential care this winter.

Sue Freeth CEO of LifeCare with Maureen at the day club

