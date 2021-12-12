Fife Flyers prop up the Premier Sports Elite League after a depressing five-game losing streak including Sunday’s 5-1 home reverse to Manchester Storm.

The last time Storm visited they were thrashed 8-0 on Sunday, October 17, but Flyers success-hungry fans left The Fife Ice Arena on Sunday with much to ponder.

Fife have only earned ten points from 18 league fixtures and were no match for sixth-placed Manchester Storm who claimed their eighth league win.

Coach Todd Dutiaume’s men have won five of their league fixtures and the home side were outshot 39-27 by Storm and lost the first session 2-0, the second 1-0 and the third 2-1.

The visitors were a goal up after only eight minutes, Austin Albrecht with the finishing touch.

It was 2-0 after 19 minutes with Zach Sullivan on the mark this time and it got worse as Ben Wilson added No 3 after 30 minutes.

Colton Waltz assisted by James Spence and Michael McNicholas pulled one back for flagging Flyers after 42 minutes but a power play goal from Dallas Ehrhardt after 44 minutes made it 4-1 and Tayler Thompson added a fifth two minutes later to complete the agony.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars edged Cardiff Devils 2-1, the Tayside team’s second win over the men from the Principality in four days after their 4-2 Challenge Cup, quarter-final, first-leg victory at The Dundee Ice Arena in midweek.

Stars were outshot 37-16 but Seb Bengtsson wrapped up the points in a gutsy display less than four minutes from time with Drydn Dow and Spencer Dorowitz setting up the chance.

Earlier, Bengtsson opened the scoring after five minutes but Devils countered through Trevor Cox ten minutes later and Stars kept their cool to claim the points and move into seventh spot with Glasgow Clan slipping to eighth. despite their 4-3 victory over high-flying Guildford Flames at Braehead.

PICTURE: Action from Kirkcaldy earlier this season courtesy of Fife Flyers

